Jan 21, 2022

But That’s Another Story – February Edition

Author, comedian, actor and award-winning raconteur, Ron James, headlines a stellar line-up that includes Laurie Malabar,  Mary Jo Pollack and Danny Adhim, at this month’s presentation of the heralded storytelling showcase.

Ron will be sharing excerpts from his new memoire, “All Over the Map’ with proceeds going to Covenant House.

As usual, the evening is cohosted and co-produced by Toronto favourites, Christel Bartelse and Briane Nasimok.

Tickets and more information can be found at http://butthatsanotherstory.ca

Event Price - $15

Sun, Feb 6th, 2022 @ 7:30 PM
to 09:00 PM

Online Event

Concert or Performance

Virtual Event

