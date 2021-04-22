But That’s Another Story – Festival Edition

As part of the 2021 Storytelling Toronto Festival, But That’s Another Story presents its MayHEM edition featured some of its favourite tellers from the last 18 months. Join Moth Grand Slam winner, Sage Tyrtle, host of CBC’s Ali Hassan; 99 Second Story Slam Champion Johanne Pelletier; founder of Unreeling Storytelling, Devan Sandiford and teller of old tales, Donna Dudinsky for an evening of amazing stories.

Co-hosted and co-produced by the latest 99 Second Story Slam Champion Christel bartelse and Canadian COmedy Award recipient, Briane Nasimok, proceeds for the evening will be donated to CAMH Gifts of Light.