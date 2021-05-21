NOW MagazineAll EventsBut That’s Another Story – June Edition

Our monthly gathering continues, as co-hosts Christel Bartelse and Briane Nasimok showcase some inspiring performers including – the amazing traditional teller Sandra Whiting; comedian and writer Joanne O’Sullivan; Just For Laughs’ co-founder, Andy Nulman; Moth featured performer Tracey Starin and award-winning theatre director, playwright and producer, Will Wiegler. Tickets – available through Eventbrite – But That’s Another Story – June Edition, are pay-what-you-can, with a suggested price of $10 with proceeds from the event going to CareIndia. For more information visit butthatsanotherstory.ca

 

Date And Time

2021-06-06 @ 07:30 PM to
2021-06-06 @ 09:30 PM
 

Registration End Date

2021-06-06
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

