Our monthly gathering continues, as co-hosts Christel Bartelse and Briane Nasimok showcase some inspiring performers including – the amazing traditional teller Sandra Whiting; comedian and writer Joanne O’Sullivan; Just For Laughs’ co-founder, Andy Nulman; Moth featured performer Tracey Starin and award-winning theatre director, playwright and producer, Will Wiegler. Tickets – available through Eventbrite – But That’s Another Story – June Edition, are pay-what-you-can, with a suggested price of $10 with proceeds from the event going to CareIndia. For more information visit butthatsanotherstory.ca