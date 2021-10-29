But That’s Another Story – November Edition

For But That’s Another Story on November 7 at 7:30pm you get to choose – come join us live at Covid-adhering Wychwood Theatre or watch us from the privacy of your home as our show is going hybrid. Our stellar line-up includes Sandra Whiting, Bruce Hunter, Rico Rodrigues, Bethany Ellis and Izzy Ferguson.

Tickets at the Wychwood Theatre are limited and can be found at the theatre website or butthatsanotherstory.ca

If you’re not in the GTA or venture into visiting a venue you can join us on Zoom. Tickets are available through Simplyk at our website.

Tickets are $5, $10 or $15 depending on how you feel. Proceeds from this site will be donated to the Red Door Family Shelter in Toronto.

You will be sent the Zoom link on the day of the show if not before.