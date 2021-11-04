Bywater Call is a 7-piece southern soul, roots-rock collective founded by slide- guitar player Dave Barnes and singer Meghan Parnell.

Opener: WS Dupree is a new collaboration between veteran Canadian roots-rock musicians and longtime friends Mark Thackway (guitar) and Steve Himel (bass). The project is named after a fictional character, an itinerant traveller who always had a yarn to spin that, like a good song, made the listener lean in a little closer.