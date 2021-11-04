New restaurants

Bywater Call is a 7-piece southern soul, roots-rock collective founded by slide- guitar player Dave Barnes and singer Meghan Parnell..

Nov 4, 2021

Opener: WS Dupree is a new collaboration between veteran Canadian roots-rock musicians and longtime friends Mark Thackway (guitar) and Steve Himel (bass). The project is named after a fictional character, an itinerant traveller who always had a yarn to spin that, like a good song, made the listener lean in a little closer.

Additional Details

Location Address - 268 Augusta, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2L9

Event Price - $20 in advance

Location ID - 562209

Date And Time
Thu, Nov 18th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to

Location
Supermarket

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music
 
 

