Mar 2, 2022

CAFE, Toronto’s best dispensary, as voted on by NOW Magazine for consecutive years in a row, partners with Smokes and Jokes. www.iamcafe.org

Smokes and Jokes is a premium, pre-packed and pre-roll flower brand that combines comedy and cannabis to bring you adult, laugh experiences.

Join us for an evening filled with laughter, comedy and some awesome giveaways.

Drew Brehm
Crystal Ferrier
Faraz Niafattah
Andrew Oporto

Headliner:
Ben Bankas

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor St West

Event Price - 15

Date And Time

Sat, Mar 19th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:30 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

NOW Magazine