CAFE, Toronto’s best dispensary, as voted on by NOW Magazine for consecutive years in a row, partners with Smokes and Jokes. www.iamcafe.org
Smokes and Jokes is a premium, pre-packed and pre-roll flower brand that combines comedy and cannabis to bring you adult, laugh experiences.
Join us for an evening filled with laughter, comedy and some awesome giveaways.
Drew Brehm
Crystal Ferrier
Faraz Niafattah
Andrew Oporto
Headliner:
Ben Bankas
Location Address - 945 Bloor St West
Event Price - 15