CAFE, Toronto’s best dispensary, as voted on by NOW Magazine for consecutive years in a row, partners with Smokes and Jokes. www.iamcafe.org

Smokes and Jokes is a premium, pre-packed and pre-roll flower brand that combines comedy and cannabis to bring you adult, laugh experiences.

Join us for an evening filled with laughter, comedy and some awesome giveaways.

Drew Brehm

Crystal Ferrier

Faraz Niafattah

Andrew Oporto

Headliner:

Ben Bankas