Cafe Presents: Smokes and Jokes

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Smokes and Jokes is a premium, pre-packed and pre-roll flower brand that combines comedy and cannabis to bring you adult, laugh experiences. www.smokesandjokes.com
Join us for an evening filled with laughter, comedy and some awesome giveaways.
Featuring:
Heavvy
Sam Burns
Luke Lynndale
Natalie Norman
Headliner: Bryan O’Gorman
July 16 at 11 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca
CAFE, Toronto’s best dispensary, as voted on by NOW Magazine for consecutive years in a row, partners with Smokes and Jokes.
Location Address - 945 Bloor St West
Event Price - 20