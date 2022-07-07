Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Cafe Presents: Smokes and Jokes

Jul 6, 2022

Cafe Presents: Smokes and Jokes

9 9 people viewed this event.

Smokes and Jokes is a premium, pre-packed and pre-roll flower brand that combines comedy and cannabis to bring you adult, laugh experiences. www.smokesandjokes.com

Join us for an evening filled with laughter, comedy and some awesome giveaways.

Featuring:
Heavvy
Sam Burns
Luke Lynndale
Natalie Norman

Headliner: Bryan O’Gorman

July 16 at 11 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca

CAFE, Toronto’s best dispensary, as voted on by NOW Magazine for consecutive years in a row, partners with Smokes and Jokes.

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor St West

Event Price - 20

Date And Time

Sat, Jul 16th, 2022 @ 11:00 PM
to Sun, Jul 17th, 2022 @ 12:30 AM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine