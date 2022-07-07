Cafe Presents: Smokes and Jokes

Smokes and Jokes is a premium, pre-packed and pre-roll flower brand that combines comedy and cannabis to bring you adult, laugh experiences. www.smokesandjokes.com

Join us for an evening filled with laughter, comedy and some awesome giveaways.

Featuring:

Heavvy

Sam Burns

Luke Lynndale

Natalie Norman

Headliner: Bryan O’Gorman

July 16 at 11 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca

CAFE, Toronto’s best dispensary, as voted on by NOW Magazine for consecutive years in a row, partners with Smokes and Jokes.