Caledon Music Festival presents ‘Cocktails and Classics’

After a long intermission, the Caledon Music Festival is thrilled to be returning to in-person concerts at the Alton Mill Arts Centre in September. We are a local music festival based in Caledon, formerly known as the Belfountain Music Festival. The organization was founded in 2014 by violinist Zackary Ebin to provide great musical experiences in the Caledon community. Currently led by Emily Rho, Caledon Music Festival continues the mission of presenting artistically excellent concert experiences to be enjoyed by audiences of all ages. For this year, there will be two outdoor concerts in the newly-roofed Annex Courtyard, September 10th 7:30PM, ‘Cocktails and Classics’ and September 12th 2:00PM, ‘Beer and Baroque’.

September 10th 7:30PM

‘Cocktails and Classics’

Cocktails and Classics returns with Claire de Lune, some folk-inspired bass solos, Argentinian tango music, and exciting string quartet music.

September 12th 2:00PM

‘Beer and Baroque’

Beer and Baroque returns with string orchestra works, a vocal set featuring baroque to Beatles, and of course the festival tradition, a heartwarming audience sing along.

Due to COVID regulations for contract-tracing purposes, tickets are available only in advance and are not available at the gate. Get your tickets today by visiting www.caledonmusicfest.ca*There will be a variety of food and beverage options on site for all your tastes including a burger bar featuring both beef and vegetarian options as well as fresh cut French fries.