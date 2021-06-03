Canada Day the Durham Way

Residents are invited to this virtual collaborative celebration in co-operation with the Region of Durham and all eight local-area municipalities highlighting unique attractions and talents that drive the vibrant arts and culture scene. This event celebrates the region and the one-of-a-kind mix of small-town hospitality and unique urban amenities; a celebration of the multicultural landscape and cultures, performers; one-of-a-kind children’s activities and musical talent. Explore your local community on a scavenger hunt, gather your family for the trivia contest, and pick up a Canada Day celebration kit. July 1 from noon to 11:30 pm. https://www.durham.ca/en/tourism/canada-day-in-durham-region.aspx