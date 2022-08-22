Canadian Born Confused Desis

Come join us for a Sunday evening full of quality laughs with drinks and food.

Some of us Desi’s are trying to figure out where we fit in even though we were born and raised in Canada. Sometimes we get the label CBCDs which describes how being Canadian and South Asian has left us culturally confused. The least we can do is laugh about our confusion and maybe find some clarity by sharing stories, philosophies and our voices on stage at the epic Stand-up Comedy super show “Canadian Born Confused Desi’s” on August 28th at 7 pm in Brampton on Spot One Bar and Grill. Featuring some greatly confused talent presented by Sunny Chahal and Azfar Ali.

Doors Open – 07:00 PM

Show Starts: 7:30 PM

TICKETS:

Early Bird: $10 | Online: $15 | Door: $20

PERFORMERS:

Jesse Singh

Peter Saran

Harpreet Sehmbi

Johnny Batta

Azfar Ali

Sunny Chahal

If any queries about the show kindly write to us at events@laalbutton.com or call us at 647-490-7858.