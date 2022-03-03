Readers' Choice 2021

Candlelight Symphony at the Castle

Mar 3, 2022

Liberty Entertainment Group hosts a series of intimate candlelit concerts in Toronto’s most magical location, Casa Loma. Candlelight Symphony at the Castle features the Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra performing live, under the artistic direction of Maestro Paolo Busato. The program premieres March 10th and runs Thursday through Sunday evenings, to April 3rd, 2022. Thursday and Sunday evenings feature A Night at the Movies, with classic Hollywood film scores including Star Wars, The Godfather, The Mission and more. Friday and Saturdays, enjoy From Broadway to Opera, featuring music from beloved opera and Broadway favourites.

March 10-April 3. Tickets are on sale at www.casaloma.ca at $65 PP; VIP packages with a pre-show, prix fixe dinner at either BlueBlood Steakhouse or Don Alfonso are $250 PP. Performances begin at 7.30pm; doors open 30 minutes prior. 

Additional Details

Location Address - 1 Austin Terrace Toronto, ON M5R 1X8

Event Price - $65

Date And Time

Thu, Mar 10th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to Sun, Apr 3rd, 2022

Location

Casa Loma

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

