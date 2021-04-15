Cannabis Comedy Festival Presents: 420 Virtual Session

During this time of social distancing, We couldn’t help feel sad that we won’t be able to puff puff pass on 4/20. The social aspect is the best part of smoking, especially on that day.

Don’t let this virus stop us socializing (even if it has to be online). Come online and spark up, vape up, bring your edibles.

Celebrate 420 with our Virtual Session Party!

Featuring the hosts of the High on Trees Podcast Nitish Sakuja and Paul Thompson.

There will be Jokes, Tokes, and a Ton of Awesome PRIZES and GIVEAWAYS during the Party.

It’s RSVP, so if you want the Zoom link, make sure to sign up ahead of time. Before the big day.

We miss you tons and can’t wait to celebrate 420 with you!

Click link below to sign up

https://www.cannabiscomedyfestival.ca/420virtualsession