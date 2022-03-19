Cara Connors – Straight for Pay Comedy Tour

Cara Connors is an LA-based comedian and multifaceted homosexual with an ass that won’t quit. Cara stars on Dating #NoFilter on E! and her feminist investigative comedy series, Cara Takes Up Space, is now streaming on OUTtv. In 2018, she performed at the prestigious Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal and in 2019 debuted her hour long stand up show at the New York Comedy Festival as a part of the Upright Citizens Brigade Headliner series. A headliner at indie comedy shows across Los Angeles, Cara also hosts a popular monthly queer showcase to regularly sold out crowds. Her solo show, Straight for Pay, is her first North American tour.

March 26, 9 pm at Comedy Bar.