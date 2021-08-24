Solroc Music and multi award winning recording artist, singer and songwriter Carlos Morgan, celebrates his birthday, performing a concert of his award winning music . Come and enjoy a night of great R&B music from one of the best R&B/Soul singers/vocalists, and performers, in Canada.

Adm: $16.93 (Adv.)/$20.00 (Door). To purchase advanced tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/carlos-morgan-live-in-concert-birthday-celebration-tickets-164914855773

“If you’ve never seen this guy live, you have to check him out, he tears it up!” – Tony Young of MuchMusic. “His commanding interaction with the fans, his high energy and heat generated during his concerts and live performances, have earned Morgan the reputation of being one of the few artists who can deliver live that which his recordings embody”.