COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Carlos Morgan Live in Concert

  Solroc Music and multi award winning recording artist, singer and songwriter Carlos Morgan, celebrates his birthday, performing a concert of.

Aug 24, 2021

Carlos Morgan Live in Concert

2 2 people viewed this event.

 

Solroc Music and multi award winning recording artist, singer and songwriter Carlos Morgan, celebrates his birthday, performing a concert of his award winning music . Come and enjoy a night of great R&B music from one of the best R&B/Soul singers/vocalists, and performers, in Canada.

  1. Adm: $16.93 (Adv.)/$20.00 (Door). To purchase advanced tickets:
    https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/carlos-morgan-live-in-concert-birthday-celebration-tickets-164914855773

“If you’ve never seen this guy live, you have to check him out, he tears it up!” – Tony Young of MuchMusic. “His commanding interaction with the fans, his high energy and heat generated during his concerts and live performances, have earned Morgan the reputation of being one of the few artists who can deliver live that which his recordings embody”.

Additional Details

Event Price - $16.93(Advance) $20(Door)

Your Email Address - eapublicrelations1@gmail.com

Venue Address - 268 Augusta Avenue, Toronto, ON

Date And Time
2021-09-24 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-09-24 @ 10:30 PM

Location
268 Augusta Avenue, Toronto, ON, The Supermarket

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Share With Friends