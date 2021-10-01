Carol Zoccoli – Album Recording

Carol Zoccoli returns to Toronto for two shows to record her debut album, Legal. Carol is a Brazilian Comedian who’s been featured multiple times on Netflix and Comedy Central Brazil. While living in Toronto from 2014-2020 she was selected to the Winnipeg Comedy, Halifax Comedy Festival and had multiple tapings with CBC and CBC Radio. October 15 & 16 at 8 pm. $25. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca.