Be immersed in a hypnotic music experience like no other featuring three of Canada’s top House music DJs and producers:
NICK FIORUCCI :: Canada’s House Music Pioneer & Juno Award Winner
https://soundcloud.com/nickfiorucci
https://www.instagram.com/nickfiorucci
https://www.facebook.com/nick.fiorucci
ASHKAN DIAN :: Beatport Top Progressive and Melodic House Artist
https://soundcloud.com/ashkan-official
https://www.instagram.com/ashkandian
https://www.facebook.com/OfficialAshkan/
VINCENT CAIRA :: #6 Best Selling Jackin’ House Artist of 2020
https://soundcloud.com/vincentcaira
https://www.instagram.com/vincentcaira
https://www.facebook.com/vincentcairamusic
Location Address - 54 The Esplanade, Toronto, ON M5E 1A6
Event Price - 15