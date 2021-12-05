Be immersed in a hypnotic music experience like no other featuring three of Canada’s top House music DJs and producers:

NICK FIORUCCI :: Canada’s House Music Pioneer & Juno Award Winner

https://soundcloud.com/nickfiorucci

https://www.instagram.com/nickfiorucci

https://www.facebook.com/nick.fiorucci

ASHKAN DIAN :: Beatport Top Progressive and Melodic House Artist

https://soundcloud.com/ashkan-official

https://www.instagram.com/ashkandian

https://www.facebook.com/OfficialAshkan/

VINCENT CAIRA :: #6 Best Selling Jackin’ House Artist of 2020

https://soundcloud.com/vincentcaira

https://www.instagram.com/vincentcaira

https://www.facebook.com/vincentcairamusic