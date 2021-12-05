Readers' Choice 2021

Dec 5, 2021

Be immersed in a hypnotic music experience like no other featuring three of Canada’s top House music DJs and producers:

NICK FIORUCCI :: Canada’s House Music Pioneer & Juno Award Winner
ASHKAN DIAN :: Beatport Top Progressive and Melodic House Artist
VINCENT CAIRA :: #6 Best Selling Jackin’ House Artist of 2020
54 The Esplanade, Toronto, ON M5E 1A6

Fri, Dec 17th, 2021 @ 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 18th, 2021 @ 02:30 AM

Bar Cathedral

Concert or Performance

Music

