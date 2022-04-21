- News
CBC MUSIC JUNOfest: Frequencies Showcase featuring performances from Afrikana Soul Sister, Beny Esguerra & New Tradition Music, Donné Roberts, and Moonshine, and hosted by CBC Music’s Errol Nazareth. April 21 at 6 pm.
Proceeds from this showcase will be donated to MusiCounts.
Tickets $10 plus service charges.
Dinner reservations guarantee seating. Reserve at 416.588.0307 or lula.ca/reservations. (The dinner menu is available as prix fixe or a la carte.)
Location Address - 1585 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T9
Event Price - $10 plus service charges
