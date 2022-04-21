Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

CBC MUSIC JUNOfest: Frequencies Showcase

Apr 21, 2022

CBC MUSIC JUNOfest: Frequencies Showcase

12 12 people viewed this event.

CBC MUSIC JUNOfest: Frequencies Showcase featuring performances from Afrikana Soul Sister, Beny Esguerra & New Tradition Music, Donné Roberts, and Moonshine, and hosted by CBC Music’s Errol Nazareth. April 21 at 6 pm.

Proceeds from this showcase will be donated to MusiCounts.

Tickets $10 plus service charges.

Dinner reservations guarantee seating. Reserve at 416.588.0307 or lula.ca/reservations. (The dinner menu is available as prix fixe or a la carte.)

Additional Details

Location Address - 1585 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T9

Event Price - $10 plus service charges

Location ID - 562635

Date And Time

Thu, Apr 21st, 2022 @ 06:00 PM

Location

Lula Lounge

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine