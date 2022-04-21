CBC MUSIC JUNOfest: Frequencies Showcase featuring performances from Afrikana Soul Sister, Beny Esguerra & New Tradition Music, Donné Roberts, and Moonshine, and hosted by CBC Music’s Errol Nazareth. April 21 at 6 pm.

Proceeds from this showcase will be donated to MusiCounts.

Tickets $10 plus service charges.

Dinner reservations guarantee seating. Reserve at 416.588.0307 or lula.ca/reservations. (The dinner menu is available as prix fixe or a la carte.)