Celebrate Earth Day with Propeller Dance

Join us for this online event as we explore how we all experience and embrace natural spaces through dance and our technical selves.

– Relive, or discover for the first time Propeller Dance’s 2017 site-specific dance and poetry show, The Wild Life, set in the beautiful Canadensis Botanical Garden along with excerpts from other nature-themed company repertoire

– A moving meditation, connecting us to nature, even through our virtual channels

– A special guest presentation by UK-based Stopgap Dance Company

– Discussion on mobility devices and nature with accessibility activist and nature photographer Catherine Gardner, plus artist Talk and Q&A on the struggle and the adventure of The Wild Life.

Price/Cost: Choose your own price, no questions asked.

Tickets are sold on a “Choose Your Price” model at $5, $10, $25, $50 or $100.

– $25 ticket purchasers will be mailed a copy of The Wild Life, Propeller’s first ever photo book.

– $50 tickets purchasers will receive a $25 tax receipt, $100 ticket purchasers will receive $75 tax receipt.

Accessibility

This event will include audio description for the pre-recorded elements, and ASL interpretation and closed captioning for the live elements.

If you require another accommodation, please email info@propellerdance.com by Monday, April 19.

This event is part of the Propeller Dance Presentation Series, supported by TD Bank Group.