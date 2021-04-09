Online event exploring how we all experience and embrace natural spaces through dance and our technical selves. Watch Propeller Dance’s 2017 site-specific dance and poetry show, The Wild Life, presentation by UK-based Stopgap Dance Company, discussion on mobility devices and nature with accessibility activist and nature photographer Catherine Gardner, and an artist talk and Q&A on the struggle and the adventure of The Wild Life. April 25 from 2 to 4 pm. Choose Your Price model at $5, $10, $25, $50 or $100.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/celebrate-earth-day-with-propeller-dance-tickets-147882399237

$25 ticket purchasers will be mailed a copy of The Wild Life, Propeller’s first ever photo book.

$50 tickets purchasers will receive a $25 tax receipt, $100 ticket purchasers will receive $75 tax receipt.

Accessibility

This event will include audio description for the prerecorded elements, and ASL interpretation and closed captioning for the live elements.

If you require another accommodation, please email info@propellerdance.com by Monday, April 19.

This event is part of the Propeller Dance Presentation Series, supported by TD Bank Group.