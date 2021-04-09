Celebrate Earth Day with Propeller Dance

Online event exploring how we all experience and embrace natural spaces through dance and our technical selves. Watch Propeller Dance’s 2017 site-specific dance and poetry show, The Wild Life, presentation by UK-based Stopgap Dance Company, discussion on mobility devices and nature with accessibility activist and nature photographer Catherine Gardner, and an artist talk and Q&A on the struggle and the adventure of The Wild Life. April 25 from 2 to 4 pm. Choose Your Price model at $5, $10, $25, $50 or $100.
Accessibility
This event will include audio description for the prerecorded elements, and ASL interpretation and closed captioning for the live elements.
If you require another accommodation, please email info@propellerdance.com by Monday, April 19.
This event is part of the Propeller Dance Presentation Series, supported by TD Bank Group.
