Celebrations and Revelations 2021- FREE virtual

A FREE Black History Month virtual concert, available from February 1 to February 28

Presenting four extraordinary young Black Canadian classical artists, performing the music of Black Composers from 17th to 21st century.

Pianist, organist and composer Rashaan Rori Allwood, violinist Tanya Charles Iveniuk, trumpeter William Franklyn Leathers and soprano Nadine Anyan will surprise and delight you with the music of Black composers whose names have been neglected in Western classical music tradition, and who you will want to add to your playlist. Reclaim a forgotten part of Black musical heritage and to discover great artists both of the past and the future.

This program is part of the TD 2021 Black History Month Series.