Celtic Comedy: A Festive Stand-Up Special

Dec 8, 2021

19 19 people viewed this event.

Get in the Christmas spirit with a stand up show like no other. Scotland’s John Mostyn and Ireland’s Fiona O’Brian will be hosting and performing a very Celtic style comedy show. Stand up, special guests, sing songs, giveaways and other surprises.  A very fun holiday show that would be a perfect start to a Christmas night out. Dec 17 & 18.

$25 online, $30 at the door

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $25

Fri, Dec 17th, 2021 @ 7:00 PM
to Sat, Dec 18th, 2021 @ 08:30 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

