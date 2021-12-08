Celtic Comedy: A Festive Stand-Up Special

- News
Get in the Christmas spirit with a stand up show like no other. Scotland’s John Mostyn and Ireland’s Fiona O’Brian will be hosting and performing a very Celtic style comedy show. Stand up, special guests, sing songs, giveaways and other surprises. A very fun holiday show that would be a perfect start to a Christmas night out. Dec 17 & 18.
$25 online, $30 at the door
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $25
