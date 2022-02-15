Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 15, 2022

Celtic Illusion Reimagined

A breathtaking array of variety, fusing Irish dance, magic and influential flavours of Fosse, Michael Jackson, with a Broadway style, Celtic Illusion is a show like no other in the world.

The Reimagined tour features new spellbinding illusions, new choreography, and a musical score that will either make you cry or send shivers down your spine.

Starring the multi talented former lead dancer of Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance and Star Illusionist Anthony street, and Georgia May, a female marvel in both dance and Illusion, these impeccable performers lead a cast of champion dancers recruited from across the globe and from other production’s such as Lord of the Dance and Riverdance,  into a theatrical masterpiece that will have you mesmerised  from the moment the curtain is raised.

Celtic Illusion Reimagined will surpass your expectations and leave you wanting more.

https://celticillusion.com

Location Address - 1 Front St E

Event Price - Starting at $75

Mon, Apr 25th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM

Meridian Hall

Concert or Performance

Stage
 
