Centennial Virtual Spotlight 2021

The Centennial Virtual Spotlight is an end of semester musical showcase produced by the 3rd Year Music Industry Arts and Performance students at Centennial College. This year as part of their final semester display. Saturday, April 17th, 2021 at 8 pm EDT, via YouTube Live Stream, Centennial College will be showcasing a variety of incredible bands representing the young and powerful talent emerging in Toronto’s music scene. It will be a night of celebration as the Centennial Virtual Spotlight will be the student’s final performance as members of the Music Industry Arts & Performance program.

The concert will include a total of 5 genre diverse bands. Audios Amigos – a funk and groove band with seven members. Cleverish, a rap ensemble features three members and all original songs. The Yewberries – bringing the pop vibes, and with 9 members it is our biggest band in the lineup! The Saturn takes a modern twist on indie/folk music. Last but not least, T.B.A -an eclectic group of 7 musicians combining an array of musical influences from R&B to Funk and Pop.

“I am so proud of each and every one of them; they have worked so hard to bring this show together, even with the current circumstances”

– Jesse Feyen, Program Coordinator of Music Industry Arts & Performance at Centennial College

The event is free and open to all ages, and we can’t wait to see you there!