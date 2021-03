End of semester musical showcase produced by the 3rd Year Music Industry Arts and Performance students at Centennial College. Five diverse bands including Audios Amigos (funk and groove band), Cleverish (rap ensemble), The Yewberries (pop vibes), The Saturn (modern indie/folk music) and T.B.A (R&B, funk and pop). April 17 at 8 pm. Free. All ages.

