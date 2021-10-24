Halloween

Single release party for Escape Route from the upcoming album Vanishing Point with support from DJ Quesquecest. Oct 29, doors.

Oct 23, 2021

Single release party for Escape Route from the upcoming album Vanishing Point with support from DJ Quesquecest. Oct 29, doors at 8 pm. $15, adv $10. Supermarket, 268 Augusta.

Advance ticket link www.eventbrite.ca/e/chameleon-project-dj-uesquecest-tickets-191893156597

www.chameleonproject.ca
www.nufunk.ca

Additional Details

Location Address - 268 Augusta, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2L9

Event Price - 13 adv/15 door

Location ID - 562209

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 29th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 11:00 PM

Location
Supermarket

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music
 
 

Event Tags

