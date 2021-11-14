Its ever too early start planning your Channukah Date Night. How about a rendezvous at the Jazz Bistro with Queen Kong? Join us for a night of “avant-klezmer”, new compositions and some classic Channukah funk at the Jazz Bistro. Featuring clarinetist Virginia MacDonald and bassist Brett Higgins and the usual riffraff of Max Forster (trumpet), Nate Dell-Vandenberg (trombone). Graham Campbell (guitar) and Lorie Wolf (Drums). http://www.queenkongtoronto.com