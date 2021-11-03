A CHAOTIC LINEUP OF COMEDY KILLERS!

On November 26, CHAOTIC GOOD will be coming to Comedy Bar with a lineup so wild, it’s giving Black Friday a run for it’s money. Come see some of the best comedians in the country slay on stage in a show that will be so good, it will feel chaotic.

FEATURING

NATALIE NORMAN, TOM HENRY,HOODO HERSI, COKO GALORE, ALEX WOOD, DANIEL WOODROW, HANNAH LAWRENCE, NOAH MALONEY, SASHKA DC and TAMARA SHEVON.

TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE:

https://comedybar.ca/shows/chaotic-good

#COMEHANG