Chaotic Good is giving you a reason to soak up some AC this July because the lineup this month is bringing SO. MUCH. HEAT! As always, we have 8 headliners doing their hottest 7 minutes on a show that will be so good, it will feel chaotic.

FEATURING

Patrick Haye (Just for Laughs, JFL42, Winnipeg Comedy Festival)

Andrew Barr (Halifax Comedy Festival)

Hisham Kelati (Just for Laughs)

Anjelica Scannura (Winnipeg Comedy Festival)

Mikey Kolberg (SiriusXM)

Efthimios Nasiopoulos (Winnipeg Comedy Festival, JFL Vancouver)

John Mostyn (JFL42, Cottage Comedy Festival)

Sandro Veri (Corner Comedy Club)

Hosted by: Tamara Shevon (Purse Wine, JFL42, Beijing Comedy Festival) & Steph Neale (SiriusXM)

July 22 at 11 pm. $25 advance tickets/ $30 at the door. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.