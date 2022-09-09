Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Chaotic Good.

Sep 9, 2022

Chaotic Good.

6 6 people viewed this event.

BACK TO CHAOS!

On September 16th, 2022, Chaotic Good is back with another STACKED lineup of 8 headliners giving you their best 7 minutes on a show so good, it will feel chaotic!

FEATURING

Todd Graham (JFL, Winnipeg Comedy Festival)

Jess Beaulieu (Crimson Wave)

Nitish Sakhuja (JFL, Melbourne International Comedy Festival)

Olivia Stadler (Roast Battle Canada, Letterkenny)

Sam Burns (JFL, JFL42)

Crystal Ferrier (JFL, Roast Battle Canada)

Ben McKay (Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Toronto Comedy Festival)

Jesse Singh (JFL 42)

Hosts: Tamara Shevon (JFL42, OutTV, Purse Wine) & Steph Neale (SiriusXM)

$25 online, $30 at the door

LET’S GET CHAOTIC!

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $25

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Fri, Sep 16th, 2022 @ 11:00 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine