BACK TO CHAOS!
On September 16th, 2022, Chaotic Good is back with another STACKED lineup of 8 headliners giving you their best 7 minutes on a show so good, it will feel chaotic!
FEATURING
Todd Graham (JFL, Winnipeg Comedy Festival)
Jess Beaulieu (Crimson Wave)
Nitish Sakhuja (JFL, Melbourne International Comedy Festival)
Olivia Stadler (Roast Battle Canada, Letterkenny)
Sam Burns (JFL, JFL42)
Crystal Ferrier (JFL, Roast Battle Canada)
Ben McKay (Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Toronto Comedy Festival)
Jesse Singh (JFL 42)
Hosts: Tamara Shevon (JFL42, OutTV, Purse Wine) & Steph Neale (SiriusXM)
$25 online, $30 at the door
LET’S GET CHAOTIC!
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $25
Location ID - 560934