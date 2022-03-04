RAPSEASON and Live Nation are proud to present Charlotte Day Wilson at Massey Hall on Saturday, June 18, at an all-ages show.

Toronto singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Charlotte Day Wilson is known for her soulful, singular voice and timeless sound. With roots ranging from R&B to folk, Charlotte garnered global attention with the 2016 release of her debut EP, “CDW”, which has been streamed over 25 million times collectively, and in 2017 was long listed for the Polaris Music Prize.

In November 2017, Charlotte released a new single “Doubt”, marking her first new music in over a year. As with all her previous works, Charlotte served as performer, multi-instrumentalist and producer on the intimate, yet accessible anthem for the unsure, driven by the strength and honesty of her voice, cementing herself as an artist in full control of her unique creative vision.

“Doubt” also represented the opening salvo of her second project, “Stone Woman”, a six-track EP which Charlotte self-produced and released in February 2018. Stone Woman marked a new chapter for the Toronto artist, one defined by clarity, vulnerability and strength. It is a clear statement of intent, a stirring demonstration of Charlotte’s power and poise and her certain emergence as an essential voice of the future.

In addition to her solo accomplishments, Charlotte is known for her collaborations with her peers, touring extensively in 2016 and 2017, selling out headline shows and sharing stages with Local Natives, Angel Olsen, BADBADNOTGOOD, Daniel Caesar, Thundercat, Syd, and many more. “In Your Eyes,” Charlotte’s vocal feature on BBNG’s 2016 release “IV”, also landed on the Polaris short list, while also earning BBC6 Music’s Album Of The Year honor.

