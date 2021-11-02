Charlotte Moore

New restaurants

Some Comfort Here album release with Mark Camilleri (piano).

Last spring Charlotte and Mark got together at his Imagine Sound Studios for their “Late-Pandemic” project: a (pretty much) live-to-tape collection of songs from old to new.

Representing writers of many different genres (but mostly Pop!) with an off-the-floor feel that captured our artistic selves at that moment in time.

The title of the project, “Some Comfort Here”, comes from one of the tunes we covered, Sarah McLachlan’s “Angel”, representing the welcoming, comforting feel we hoped to capture with this project.

Location Address - 2026 Yonge Street, Toronto

Event Price - $20, $25 Dining Minimum (Food or Beverage)

Thu, Nov 11th, 2021 @ 07:30 PM
The Medley

Concert or Performance

Music

