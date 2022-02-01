Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 1, 2022

Che Durena is a nationally touring comedian and social media personality. Che has gained over FIVE MILLION followers on Tiktok for sharing his commentary surrounding all things pop culture. His comedy has been featured on Comedy Central, Just For Laughs & Sirius XM. Che Durena and his friends, comedians Jacob Balshin & Andrew Packer, are embarking on their 4th national comedy tour together, known as the JNT Comedy Tour. Special Guests Tim Blair from CBC’s Tallboyz and Juliana Rodrigues from Just For Laughs!

$28 online, $33 at the door

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $28 online $33 at the door

Fri, Feb 4th, 2022 @ 9:00 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

