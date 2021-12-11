Cheek 2 Cheek: A Night with Tony Bennett & Lady GaGa

Cheek to Cheek: A Night with Tony & GaGa, starring Tom Finn & Robert Popoli is an evening of various jazz standards from Tony Bennett & Lady GaGa’s award winning duet albums (Cheek to Cheek, Love for Sale). A mixture of number ones from GaGa stripped and mixed with Tony’s classic hits. Songs from timeless composers George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Jerome Kern and Irving Berlin. With Robert’s vocal gymnastics and Tom Finn’s..…receding hairline and we’ve got one marvellous evening of music & theatre for you.