Guild Festival Theatre is excited to present several of Anton Chekhov’s works in a way you have never seen before! Chekhov’s Shorts features 4 hilarious short plays reimagined as a vaudeville-style show. Adapted by Co-Artistic Directors Tyler J. Seguin & Helen Juvonen, this musical comedy is a must-see this summer! The production will play at the stunning Greek Theatre from August 18th- August 28th

Chekhov’s Shorts features a cast of 3 actors playing 12 different characters in several humorous gems by one of the modern drama’s greatest playwrights. This new vaudeville-inspired adaptation finds the comedy in the absurdities and pitfalls of love, courtship, and marriage. As summer comes to a close, make some lasting memories under the stars with GFT!

For more information visit https://www.guildfestivaltheatre.ca/chekhov

ORIGINAL PLAYS BY ANTON CHEKHOV

ADAPTED BY TYLER J. SEGUIN & HELEN JUVONEN

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

AUGUST 18 — AUGUST 20TH — 7:30 PM

AUGUST 21 — 5 PM

AUGUST 23 — AUGUST 27 7:30 PM

AUGUST 28 — 5 PM