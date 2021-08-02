COVID-19

Cheshire Cats Jazz Band

Aug 2, 2021

Cheshire Cats Jazz Band

Cheshire Cats continue their regular Saturday matinée 3-6pm August 7 on SmokeShows’ patio. Good-humoured New Orleans style jazz with lots of variety. Featuring rocking songs by amazing 99-year-old Dorothy Rose. Always a jolly time.

Additional Details

Your Email Address - danielsc32@aol.com

Venue Address - 744 Mt. Peasant Road

Date And Time
2021-08-07 @ 03:00 PM to
2021-08-07 @ 06:00 PM

Location
744 Mt. Peasant Road, SmokeShow 744 Mt. Pleasant Rd.

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

