Cheshire Cats Jazz Band

Cheshire Cats continue their regular Saturday matinée 3-6pm August 7 on SmokeShows’ patio. Good-humoured New Orleans style jazz with lots of variety. Featuring rocking songs by amazing 99-year-old Dorothy Rose. Always a jolly time.
Your Email Address - danielsc32@aol.com
Venue Address - 744 Mt. Peasant Road