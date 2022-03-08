Chloe Watkinson with MIP Power Trio

Mip is a scrappy rock ‘n’ roll artist with a DIY ethic who writes genre smashing songs about her life observations and experiences. Her sound is “raw and wild” (Roots Music Canada) like her dynamic stage performances where she dives deep into the soul of each song she sings.

AND….

Chloe emerged as an artist in the blues and rock scenes in Toronto, specializing in powerful vocals and soulful covers. Her journey as a solo artist has driven her to a more contemporary sound, and with her first album in the works she aims to fuse the depth of her favourite genres into today’s music scene. She has played stages across North America and Europe, and seeks to spread love wherever she goes.

DOORS @ 8:30

MIP @ 9PM CHLOE @ 10PM

$10 Presale at thepaintedlady.ca

$15 ATD