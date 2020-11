Love Is Stronger Than Cancer fireside virtual sing-a-thon in support of the Canadian Cancer Society. Nov 26 at 7:30 pm. RSVP https://www.facebook.com/events/1768921986617416/

Funds raised will support groundbreaking research to better detect, diagnose and treat Canadians with cancer and help ensure that people affected, including families and caregivers, get the support they need this holiday season. https://fb.me/e/65EALpGoQ