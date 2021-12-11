Chris de Burgh & Band

Worldwide hit maker Chris de Burgh is excited to be bringing his “The Legend of Robin Hood & Other Hits” Tour across Canada.

Fans can expect to hear a selection of songs from his brand new album The Legend of Robin Hood plus “Moonfleet”, “Into The Light”, “Spanish Train” and many other classic hits from an international career that spans 50 years. De Burgh’s most iconic single, the chart topping “The Lady in Red”, remains to this day one of the most played songs on the planet and reached the #1 position in 47 countries. Out of his repertoire of more than 280 songs, De Burgh’s other classic songs are staples on the radio: “Don’t Pay the Ferryman”, “Spanish Train”, “Patricia the Stripper”, “High on Emotion” and “A Spaceman Came Traveling” speak to a generation of music lovers, who have rewarded him with sales of 50 million albums and sold out performances worldwide.