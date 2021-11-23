Chris Lowry and the Ecotones

Chris Lowry and the Ecotones

Tom Melville (keyboards), Daniel Kölsch ( sax, clarinet, flute), and Will Melville (guitars, mandolin).

An intimate cabaret-style group of Toronto-based artists who bring fresh interpretations to the work of great songwriters.

This show features songs by Tom Waits, Lhasa de Sela, Leon Russell, Alain Toussaint, Lucinda Williams, Charlie Rich, Townes Van Zandt, Laura Nyro, Sting, Leonard Cohen, Jimmy Webb and more.

CAPACITY LIMITED. RESERVATIONS RECOMMENDED.