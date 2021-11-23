- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Chris Lowry and the Ecotones
Tom Melville (keyboards), Daniel Kölsch ( sax, clarinet, flute), and Will Melville (guitars, mandolin).
An intimate cabaret-style group of Toronto-based artists who bring fresh interpretations to the work of great songwriters.
This show features songs by Tom Waits, Lhasa de Sela, Leon Russell, Alain Toussaint, Lucinda Williams, Charlie Rich, Townes Van Zandt, Laura Nyro, Sting, Leonard Cohen, Jimmy Webb and more.
CAPACITY LIMITED. RESERVATIONS RECOMMENDED.
Location Address - 320 College, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1S3
Event Price - $20
Location ID - 564113