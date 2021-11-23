Readers' Choice 2021

Chris Lowry and the Ecotones

Nov 23, 2021

Chris Lowry and the Ecotones

Tom Melville (keyboards), Daniel Kölsch ( sax, clarinet, flute), and Will Melville (guitars, mandolin).

An intimate cabaret-style group of Toronto-based artists who bring fresh interpretations to the work of great songwriters.

This show features songs by Tom Waits, Lhasa de Sela, Leon Russell, Alain Toussaint, Lucinda Williams, Charlie Rich, Townes Van Zandt, Laura Nyro, Sting, Leonard Cohen, Jimmy Webb and more.

CAPACITY LIMITED. RESERVATIONS RECOMMENDED. 

Additional Details

Location Address - 320 College, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1S3

Event Price - $20

Location ID - 564113

Date And Time
Fri, Dec 10th, 2021 @ 7:00 PM
to

Location
Free Times Cafe

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music
 
