Forget the February Blues—
Come on out and celebrate!
This show features songs by Van Morrison, Tom Waits, Lhasa de Sela, Leon Russell, Warren Zevon, Al Green, Jesse Winchester, Randy Newman, Sting and more.
Chris Lowry and the Ecotones
Tom Melville, keyboards Daniel Kölsch, sax, clarinet
Will Melville, guitars, mandolin
An intimate cabaret-style group of Toronto-based artists who bring fresh interpretations to the work of great songwriters.
Location Address - 320 College, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1S3
Event Price - 20
Location ID - 564113