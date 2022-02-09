Chris Lowry and the Ecotones

Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 9, 2022

Forget the February Blues—
Come on out and celebrate!

This show features songs by Van Morrison, Tom Waits, Lhasa de Sela, Leon Russell, Warren Zevon, Al Green, Jesse Winchester, Randy Newman, Sting and more.

Tom Melville, keyboards    Daniel Kölsch, sax, clarinet   
Will Melville, guitars, mandolin
An intimate cabaret-style group of Toronto-based artists who bring fresh interpretations to the work of great songwriters.

Additional Details

Location Address - 320 College, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1S3

Event Price - 20

Location ID - 564113

Date And Time

Fri, Feb 18th, 2022 @ 7:30 PM
to 10:30 PM

Location

Free Times Cafe

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music
 
