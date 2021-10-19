4th Line Theatre presents a new production for Christmas 2021—Christmas Comes to Mind: A Night of Story & Song by Rebecca Auerbach and Jack Nicholsen. The show will feature performances of stories and songs by the co-creators and a group of accomplished actors and musicians. Christmas Comes to Mind: A Night of Story & Song will harken audiences back to a time when families gathered by the radio to listen to their favourite music and storytelling programs. Auerbach and Nicholsen have woven together stories of times gone by, with tales of modern Christmases.

Production will be held at the Millbrook Cathedral located at 40 King Street West, Millbrook, ON:

November 30-December 4 (Tuesday through Saturday) at 7 PM

December 7-11 (Tuesday through Saturday) at 7 PM

Tickets for Christmas Comes to Mind $40, including service fees & taxes. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 705-932-4445, toll-free at 800-814-0055, online at 4thlinetheatre.on.ca or at 4th Line Theatre’s Box Office at 4 Tupper Street, Millbrook. http://4thlinetheatre.on.ca