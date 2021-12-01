Did you know that it was once a long-standing tradition for families to tell ghost stories on Christmas Eve? In the spirit of Charles Dickens, comedian Alice Rose (JFL42, OutTV, CBC Comedy) hosts this annual event to revive this forgotten practice. Christmas Spirits: A Spooky Holiday Comedy Show will take place on December 26rd, and will feature some of Toronto’s favourite queer & ally comics, including Leonard Chan (This Hour Has 22 Minutes, Just For Laughs), Rachel Manson (Dallas Comedy Festival, The Sonar Network), and Ada Nicolle (Guelph Comedy Festival).