Kwetu Theatre Arts Co. is excited and proud to bring you, CIN-DAH-RELLA!

This isnt no regular-degular, once upon a time in a far away land. This is, Cin-DAH-rella! An African retelling taking place in a modern west African city, with a little bit of Toronto thrown in for good measure. Cindahrella follows our beloved Cindy as she comes to realize that sometimes, family can come in the form of our friends, and that first impressions are not always what they seem. Our story tells a tale of sisterhood, community, and how making the scary choice to step away from what is expected and choosing our own paths can ultimately lead us to our destiny. From evil step mothers and step sisters, to Ankara masquerade balls and friends who will never give up on you, CINDAHRELLA! Is sure to have you dancing and laughing in your seat from the minute the show starts to the minute it ends.Come follow Cindahrella and her Dami (aka Prince Charming) as they find each other one more time in this retelling of the classic love story!

Written and Directed by Vanessa Jev

Dates:

July 21st Show time 7:00pm doors open at 6:30pm

July 22nd Show time 7:00pm doors open at 6:30pm

July 23rd Show time 1:00pm doors open at 12:30pm

July 23rd Show time 7:00pm doors open at 6:30pm

TICKETS: https://cindahrella2.brownpapertickets.com/

Adult- $25 // Student (with valid ID) $15 // Child (ages 3-12) $10

**children age 3 and below are free as long as they can sit on their guardians lap**