Citadel LIVE presents Nova Dance

Citadel LIVE presents a livestream of Nova Dance in a double bill of rhythmic, virtuosic solos created by Nova Bhattacharya and José Navas. Featuring the precise and intense performances of Bhattacharya, Calm Abiding (Navas) is motivated by the belief that the simplicity of movement is more powerful than words, and Elemental (Bhattacharya) exposes the inner world of the dancer, invoking the imagination and channeling the music. The livestream will be directed by Oscar-nominated director, Barbara Willis Sweete.

The livestream is free at citadelcie.com

Citadel LIVE is presented by Citadel + Compagnie in collaboration with Harbourfront Centre