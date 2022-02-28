City Slickin’ Stand-up

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
A stand-up comedy showcase featuring some of the best comedians in the country, as seen on Just For Laughs, Sirius XM Top Comic, Roast Battles, Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, and more…
Hosted by Braydon Lynch
Appearances by Drew Behm, Nick Beaton, Fiona O’Brien, Allie Pearse
Headlined by Alex Wood
Alex Wood is a comedian, writer, and podcaster who has been featured on NBC’s Today Show, Kevin Hart’s LOL, Vice, and Sirius XM Radio. His podcast How Alex Wood Quit Everything takes listeners on a journey through his addiction and subsequent recovery. Float like a Butterfly, Drink Mint Tea is his first book.
Location Address - 255 Bremner Blvd
Event Price - $15