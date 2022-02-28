City Slickin’ Stand-up

A stand-up comedy showcase featuring some of the best comedians in the country, as seen on Just For Laughs, Sirius XM Top Comic, Roast Battles, Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, and more…

Hosted by Braydon Lynch

Appearances by Drew Behm, Nick Beaton, Fiona O’Brien, Allie Pearse

Headlined by Alex Wood

Alex Wood is a comedian, writer, and podcaster who has been featured on NBC’s Today Show, Kevin Hart’s LOL, Vice, and Sirius XM Radio. His podcast How Alex Wood Quit Everything takes listeners on a journey through his addiction and subsequent recovery. Float like a Butterfly, Drink Mint Tea is his first book.