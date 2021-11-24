Clair-Obscur with Constantinople and A Filetta

- News
Let the polyphonic melodies and sacred songs of Iran and Europe enchant you in a deeply moving concert from Museum Favourites Constantinople along with the all-male Corsican vocal group, A Filetta. Together in harmony and counterpoint, they create a sonic tableau where light and shadow meet.
Clair-obscur is born of the desire for dialogue on the part of the musicians of Constantinople and the singers of A Filetta, the preeminent ensemble of Corsican polyphony. They have created a poetic and musical suite, mixing polyphonies and songs rooted in their traditions and repertoires.
Inspired by the ancient city illuminating East and West, Constantinople was conceived as a forum for cross-cultural musical encounters in 1998 in Montreal. A Filetta specialize in the traditional three-part polyphonic songs of the Mediterranean island of Corsica.
Location Address - 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1
Event Price - $40, $36 Friends, $30 students and seniors
Location ID - 560635