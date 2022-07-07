Readers' Choice 2021

Climax Jazz Band

Jul 7, 2022

Climax Jazz Band

Canada’s Jazz Ambassadors Climax have travelled over a million miles performing at festivals in 29 U.S. states. Japan and Europe and over a dozen jazz cruises. Their brand of New Orleans jazz with a British tinge and sense of humour will get feet tapping on SmokeShow’s beautiful patio Friday July 15 5-8pm.  

Additional Details

Location Address - 744 Mt Pleasant, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - contribution to music appreciation bucket

Location ID - 560687

Date And Time

Fri, Jul 15th, 2022 @ 05:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Location

Smokeshow

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

