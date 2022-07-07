Climax Jazz Band

- News
Canada’s Jazz Ambassadors Climax have travelled over a million miles performing at festivals in 29 U.S. states. Japan and Europe and over a dozen jazz cruises. Their brand of New Orleans jazz with a British tinge and sense of humour will get feet tapping on SmokeShow’s beautiful patio Friday July 15 5-8pm.
Location Address - 744 Mt Pleasant, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - contribution to music appreciation bucket
