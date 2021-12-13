Climax Jazz Band with Dorothy Rose

- News
Canada’s Jazz Ambassadors Toronto’s Climax Jazz Band have chalked up over a million miles (1.6million km) entertaining jazz fans at festivals across North America, Europe, Britain and Japan with their very own Canadian brand of traditional jazz. Climax, with lively 99-year-young chanteuse Dorothy Rose entertains appreciative audiences every Saturday afternoon at SmokeShow in Mount Pleasant Village.
Location Address - 744 Mt. Pleasant Road, Toronto
Event Price - Donations to music appreciation bucket