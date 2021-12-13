Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Climax Jazz Band with Dorothy Rose

Dec 13, 2021

Climax Jazz Band with Dorothy Rose

10 10 people viewed this event.

Canada’s Jazz Ambassadors Toronto’s Climax Jazz Band have chalked up over a million miles (1.6million km) entertaining jazz fans at festivals across North America, Europe, Britain and Japan with their very own Canadian brand of traditional jazz. Climax, with lively 99-year-young chanteuse Dorothy Rose entertains appreciative audiences every Saturday afternoon at SmokeShow in Mount Pleasant Village.

Additional Details

Location Address - 744 Mt. Pleasant Road, Toronto

Event Price - Donations to music appreciation bucket

Date And Time

Sat, Dec 18th, 2021 @ 3:00 PM
to 06:00 PM

Location

SmokeShow

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine