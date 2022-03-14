Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 14, 2022

Climax Jazz Band with Dorothy Rose

Goodtime traditional jazz from Canada’s Jazz Ambassadors — a million miles so far entertaining across Canada, the U.S., Europe, The U.K. and Japan and on jazz cruises in Brazil, Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico and The Caribbean. Guaranteed to put a smile on your face at SmokeShow, 744 Mt. Pleasant, in the heart of lively Mt. Peasant Village. 3 pm. $10.

Additional Details

Location Address - 744 Mt Pleasant, Toronto, Ontario M4S 2N6

Event Price - $10

Location ID - 560687

Date And Time

Sat, Mar 19th, 2022 @ 03:00 PM
to 06:00 PM

Location

Smokeshow

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

