Climax Jazz Band with Dorothy Rose

Goodtime traditional jazz from Canada’s Jazz Ambassadors — a million miles so far entertaining across Canada, the U.S., Europe, The U.K. and Japan and on jazz cruises in Brazil, Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico and The Caribbean. Guaranteed to put a smile on your face at SmokeShow, 744 Mt. Pleasant, in the heart of lively Mt. Peasant Village. 3 pm. $10.
Location Address - 744 Mt Pleasant, Toronto, Ontario M4S 2N6
Event Price - $10
Location ID - 560687