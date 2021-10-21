Halloween

#CLOWNSKILLEMPIRES: In The Flesh November 4, 8PM It has been 665 days since #ClownsKillEmpires has had an in-person show. Join them for.

Oct 21, 2021

November 4, 8PM

It has been 665 days since #ClownsKillEmpires has had an in-person show. Join them for a night of QTBIPOC celebration….with clowns. https://buddiesinbadtimes.com/show/queer-far-wherever-you-are

In-person tickets:
$10 (purchased in groups of 1, 2, or 4)

Digital tickets:
Pay-What-You-Can ($0-$20)

A part of LIVE @ Tallulah’s – A series of performances at Buddies in Bad Times’ Cabaret, and livestreamed to your home, October 28 – December 9.

Additional Details

Location Address - 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - 0 – 40

Location ID - 562348

Date And Time
Thu, Nov 4th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Theatre

Event Tags

