- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
#CLOWNSKILLEMPIRES: In The Flesh November 4, 8PM It has been 665 days since #ClownsKillEmpires has had an in-person show. Join them for.
#CLOWNSKILLEMPIRES: In The Flesh
November 4, 8PM
It has been 665 days since #ClownsKillEmpires has had an in-person show. Join them for a night of QTBIPOC celebration….with clowns. https://buddiesinbadtimes.com/show/queer-far-wherever-you-are
In-person tickets:
$10 (purchased in groups of 1, 2, or 4)
Digital tickets:
Pay-What-You-Can ($0-$20)
A part of LIVE @ Tallulah’s – A series of performances at Buddies in Bad Times’ Cabaret, and livestreamed to your home, October 28 – December 9.
Location Address - 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - 0 – 40
Location ID - 562348